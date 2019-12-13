Having approved trade accord, Mexico expects US to do same Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he expects the U.S. Congress to approve the new regional trade agreement with his country and Canada by Dec. 20

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday he expects the U.S. Congress to approve the new regional trade agreement with his country and Canada by Dec. 20.

“It appears there is agreement between Republicans and Democrats,” López Obrador said.

Mexico's Senate approved modifications to the agreement Thursday evening by a vote of 107-1. The changes were intended to convince U.S. Democratic lawmakers to drop their opposition.

López Obrador said he expected Canada to approve the deal replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement early next year. The new agreement provides greater labor protections and López Obrador said it should lead to more foreign investment in Mexico.

“It's going to help the economy's growth a lot,” the president said.