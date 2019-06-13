Argentina group IDs 130th person taken during dictatorship

An Argentine human rights group says DNA tests have determined the identity of a person taken from his mother as a baby by the country's former dictatorship. This brings the number of such cases to 130.

The Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo said Thursday that Javier Matías Darroux Mijalchukis is the biological son of Elena Mijalchuk and Juan Manuel Darroux.

Dictatorship agents forcibly disappeared the parents in 1977. First they came after him. Days later, they kidnapped her along with her then 4-month-old baby.

Officials during the 1976-1983 dictatorship have been convicted of organizing the systematic theft of babies from political prisoners who were often executed.

Human rights group estimate more than 30,000 people were jailed, tortured, killed or forcibly disappeared during the dictatorship.