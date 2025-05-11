Argentina’s Supreme Court finds archives linked to the Nazi regime

The Argentine Supreme Court has found documentation associated with the Nazi regime among its archives including propaganda material that was used to spread Adolf Hitler’s ideology in the South American nation, a judicial authority from the Court told ...

In this photo released by Argentina's Supreme Court on Sunday, May 11, 2025, from left to right: researcher Marcia Ras, Rabbi Eliahu Hamra, Holocaust Museum of Buenos Aires Executive Director Jonathan Karszenbaum, Supreme Court President Horacio Rosatti, and Pablo Lamounat, director of the Centro de Asistencia Judicial Federal, inspect documents associated with the Nazi regime sit in boxes found by staffers in the court's archives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as they prepared a museum of historical records.(Argentina Supreme Court via AP)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- The Argentine Supreme Court has found documentation associated with the Nazi regime among its archives including propaganda material that was used to spread Adolf Hitler’s ideology in the South American nation, a judicial authority from the court told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The court came across the material when preparing for the creation of a museum with its historical documents, the judicial authority said. The official requested anonymity due to internal policies.

Among the documents, they found postcards, photographs, and propaganda material from the German regime.

Some of the material “intended to consolidate and propagate Adolf Hitler’s ideology in Argentina, in the midst of World War II,” the official said.

The boxes are believed to be related to the arrival of 83 packages in Buenos Aires on June 20, 1941, sent by the German Embassy in Tokyo aboard the Japanese steamship “Nan-a-Maru.”

At the time, the German diplomatic mission in Argentina had requested the release of the material, claiming the boxes contained personal belongings, but the Customs and Ports Division retained it.

The president of the Supreme Court, Horacio Rosatti, has ordered the preservation of the material and a thorough analysis.

