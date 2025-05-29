Argentine court declares a mistrial in case over the death of soccer star Maradona

An Argentine court has declared a mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona

Veronica Ojeda, former partner of the late soccer star Diego Maradona, leaves a cafe during a break in the trial of health professionals accused of negligence in his death, in San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, May 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- An Argentine court on Thursday declared a mistrial in the case of seven health professionals accused of negligence in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

It was the latest dramatic twist in a trial that has captivated the nation and the soccer world for more than two months.

The whiplash decision comes after one of the three judges overseeing the trial stepped down over criticism surrounding her participation in a forthcoming documentary about the case.