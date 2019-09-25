Argentine orangutan Sandra to head to US great ape sanctuary

  • ByThe Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Sep 25, 2019, 10:10 AM ET
SandraThe Associated Press
In this Sept. 16, 2019 photo, the orangutan Sandra stands in her enclosure at the former city zoo now known as Eco Parque, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The solitary life of the 33-year-old orangutan with will take a turn towards the end of September when she leaves Buenos Aires for the United States, where after a quarantine period in Kansas she is expected to become the new resident of the Center for Great Apes in Florida. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The solitary life of a 33-year-old orangutan with gentle eyes and dark-red hair will take a turn this week when she leaves Argentina's capital for the United States.

After a quarantine period in Kansas, Sandra is headed for a sanctuary in Florida, the Center for Great Apes.

Judge Elena Liberatori ruled in 2015 ruled that Sandra was legally not an animal but a non-human person who has rights. That turned the orangutan who has only known limited concrete enclosures into a focus of world attention.

Sandra was born in a zoo in Germany and moved to Argentina a quarter century ago. She has lived most of her life in a basketball court-sized cell in the more-than-century-old Buenos Aires zoo, in conditions protested by animal rights groups as inadequate.