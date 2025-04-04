Argentine senate rejects President Milei's Supreme Court appointees in blow to libertarian leader

Argentina’s senate has rejected the two Supreme Court candidates that President Javier Milei nominated by decree earlier this year, dealing a major blow to the libertarian leader

FILE - Argentine Supreme Court Justices, from left, Manuel Garcia Mansilla, Ricardo Lorenzetti, Carlos Rosenkrantz and Horacio Rosatti, wait for the arrival of President Javier Milei to give his annual address to the nation, which marks the start of the legislative year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

The congressional defeat could complicate the implementation of Milei's radical state overhaul of Argentina, as analysts say the president had hoped to fill the Supreme Court vacancies with appointees who would rule favorably on challenges to his economic reforms.

Milei in February bypassed Congress to appoint two controversial Supreme Court candidates, invoking a clause in Argentina’s constitution that he said empowered him to fill the vacant seats during the legislature's summer recess.

Politicians sharply criticized the move as an overreach of executive power, saying that a president has extremely limited authority to make judicial appointments during a congressional break.

“It's a serious institutional conflict that the executive branch has initiated against the legislative and judicial branches,” said Sen. Anabel Fernández Sagasti from Unión por la Patria party, the hardline opposition bloc. “What we are discussing is an institutional assault.”

Both of Milei's candidates — federal judge Ariel Lijo and conservative law professor Manuel García-Mansilla — had failed last year to secure the two-thirds majority required to confirm the candidates in the senate, where the president's libertarian coalition holds just seven of the 72 seats.

Milei resorted to presidential decree to fill the two vacant seats on the five-judge court, testing the boundaries of his executive power as he has repeatedly done over the past year to overcome his minority in Congress.

His nominees have provoked fierce debate across the political spectrum. Lijo has drawn criticism from anti-corruption watchdogs and opposition from centrist parties scandalized by allegations that he laundered money, abused judicial authority and stalled graft cases assigned to him in federal court. Lijo has denied the accusations.

During the heated hours-long debate over the candidates on the senate floor Thursday, centrist lawmaker Luis Juez referred to Lijo by the name of a famous Argentine hypnotist, saying, “I call him that because he'll put your judicial case to sleep if it suits political powers."

García-Mansilla has faced resistance from the left-leaning Peronist opposition movement, which holds 45% of seats in the senate, for his conservative stance on social issues like abortion.

The vote was not close. Lijo failed to pass with 43 “no” votes and 27 for, while García-Mansilla received 51 votes against and just 21 in favor.

Milei has fiercely defended his candidates as worthy of serving on the nation's highest court and accused lawmakers of unfairly politicizing his nominations.

In a statement late Thursday, Milei's office said it “repudiated” the senate vote.

“The senate has rejected nominations proposed by the president for purely political reasons and not for reasons of suitability,” it said, arguing that leaving the two seats empty on the court constituted an effort to obstruct justice.

It said Milei would seek to “restore people's confidence in the institutions using all the tools that the constitution and popular vote have placed in his hands.”

Others breathed a sigh of relief at what they saw as a sign of Argentina's democracy working.

“Today the Argentine Senate put a stop to one of the most serious attacks on judicial independence since the country’s return to democracy," said Juan Pappier, deputy director of the Americas at Human Rights Watch. “President Milei risked undermining some the very basic checks and balances of Argentina’s democratic system.”