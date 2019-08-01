Armed Palestinian shot dead breaking through Gaza fence

The Israeli military says troops shot and killed a Palestinian gunman who had crossed the Gaza perimeter fence and fired on soldiers.

Interested in Israel? Add Israel as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Israel news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The army said Thursday that three soldiers were wounded in the overnight incident and that a tank "targeted a Hamas military post in Gaza" in response. The military believes the gunman, a Hamas operative, had acted alone.

The Palestinian man's death was the third along the volatile border since Israel and Hamas reached an informal cease-fire in May, following the worst bout of fighting since a 2014 war between them.

The cross-border incident took place as White House's chief Mideast envoy, Jared Kushner, is making a tour of the region in a bid to advance the Trump administration's long-awaited peace plan between the Israelis and Palestinians.