Armenia says 3 soldiers killed by Azerbaijan attacks at the border

Armenia’s defense ministry says three soldiers have been killed in firing from Azerbaijan as tensions between the two countries persist

YEREVAN, Armenia -- Armenia's defense ministry said three soldiers were killed Friday in firing from Azerbaijan as tensions between the two countries persist.

The ministry initially reported four soldiers were killed and one wounded, but later said one of those believed to have died was resuscitated.

The ministry said Armenian positions were hit near the settlements of Sotk and Norbak, which are about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the border.

Azerbaijan's defense ministry in turn said Armenian forces in the area had been firing on positions in Azerbaijan and that Armenia was bringing more troops to the area.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a six-week fullscale war in 2020 that ended with Azerbaijan regaining many areas that had been under the control of ethnic Armenians backed by Armenian forces since 1994.

However, the agreement that ended the fighting did not include Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian region within Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has blocked traffic on the road that connects Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia since last year, and Armenia charges that the resultant food shortages show Azerbaijan wants to starve out the ethnic Armenians.