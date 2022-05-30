Army says wreckage of missing plane with 22 people on board has been located in Nepal mountains

Army says wreckage of missing plane with 22 people on board has been located in Nepal mountains

ByThe Associated Press
May 29, 2022, 10:12 PM

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- Army says wreckage of missing plane with 22 people on board has been located in Nepal mountains.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events