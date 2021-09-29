5 arrested at Greek school protest backed by far-right group

Police in northern Greece have arrested five people and detained at least 20 others following clashes involving youths backed by an extreme right-wing political group

September 29, 2021, 10:54 AM
THESSALONIKI, Greece -- Police in northern Greece have arrested five people and detained at least 20 others following clashes involving youths backed by an extreme right-wing political group.

The youths entered a vocational high school and hurled gasoline bombs, flares, and rocks at a rival gathering organized by left-wing university student groups against government education reforms.

The clashes occurred Wednesday in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, where police used tear gas to break up the violent demonstration as classes at the school were ongoing.

A youth wing of the extreme right group Golden Dawn had earlier expressed support for the counter-demonstration.

A Greek court ruled last year that the far-right party was operating as a criminal organization, and sentenced members of its leadership including former lawmakers to up to 13 years in prison.

