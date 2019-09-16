Arrested official had access to intel from Canada's allies

The head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police force says the national police force has been shaken by the arrest of one of its senior intelligence officers and says he had access to information from Canada's allies.

Authorities arrested Cameron Jay Ortis and alleged Friday he tried to disclose classified information to a foreign entity they didn't specify. Ortis had served in a civilian role as director general of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police intelligence unit.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said in a statement Monday the Mounties are assessing and trying to mitigate the possible damage. Ortis had access to domestic and international intelligence.

Ortis was charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act as well as two Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust.