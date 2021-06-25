Attack on troops on UN mission in Mali: Germans involved

The U.N. mission in Mali, MINUSMA, says 15 peacekeepers were injured when a temporary operational base was targeted with a vehicle bomb

BAMAKO, Mali -- Fifteen U.N. peacekeepers were injured when a temporary operational base in Mali was targeted with a vehicle bomb, the U.N. mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said Friday.

The incident occurred near the village of Ichagara in the region of Gao.

Germany's military said that German troops were among those affected. It provided no further details.