Attacker hit Venezuela military post, 1 soldier killed Venezuela's defense minister says that “extremist opposition sectors” have attacked an outpost near the border with Brazil, killing at least one soldier before some of the attackers were being chased down and caught

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela's defense minister said that “extremist opposition sectors” attacked an outpost near the border with Brazil early Sunday, killing at least one soldier before being chased down.

Gen. Vladimir Padrino López said via that the attackers took a batch of weapons from the post, but that all were recovered.

He said at least some of those involved in the “terrorist attack” were detained and being questioned, while the army and other security forces were pursuing the rest.