3 attempted murder charges added in Toronto van attack case

Prosecutors filed three additional counts of attempted murder Thursday against a 25-year-old man accused of driving a van into pedestrians in Toronto.

Alek Minassian now faces 16 counts of attempted murder and 10 counts of murder. He said nothing as he made a brief video appearance before a judge to be formally charged with the additional counts stemming from the April 23 incident.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive. But they have said Minassian posted a message on social media referencing a misogynistic online community before he plowed a rental van into crowds of pedestrians in a busy north Toronto neighborhood. Eight of the 10 people killed were women.

Defense lawyer Boris Bytensky declined to discuss a possible motive except to say that the case should not be considered terrorism.

"This isn't a time to discuss Mr. Minassian," Bytensky said outside court. "This is still a grieving period for the city. We have many victims and families are grieving. Our thoughts and the thoughts of the Minassian family are with them."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 14.