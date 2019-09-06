AU lifts Sudan suspension saying it created civilian gov't

The African Union says it has lifted Sudan's suspension because it has established a civilian-led government since the military's ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir in April.

Ebba Kalondo, a spokeswoman for the AU Commission in Addis Ababba, Ethiopia, tells The Associated Press on Friday: "The sanctions were lifted."

The AU Peace and Security Council tweeted its decision, saying that it "commits to support its reconstruction and international mobilization efforts."

Sudan's newly appointed prime minister on Thursday named his new Cabinet members, part of a transitional power-sharing agreement between the military and pro-democracy demonstrators.

The AU had suspended Sudan's participations in the pan-African organization's activities in June after a deadly crackdown by security forces on protesters demanding civilian rule. The decision was aimed at pressuring the military to hand power to civilians.