Australia says wine delays at China ports are 'irritation'

Australia's trade minister has described recent weeks-long holdups at Chinese ports of Australian wine exports as an "irritation" in a bilateral trade relationship that is thriving despite diplomatic tensions.

Australian wine and beef industry representatives are pressuring the Australian government to patch up diplomatic differences with Beijing that the industries fear are impacting on exports to China.

Treasury Wine Estates said last month that it was experiencing delays in getting Australian wine through Chinese customs.

Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said on Wednesday he had taken up the company's complaint with Chinese authorities during a recent visit to Shanghai and had had "a high degree of success."

Ciobo did not reveal how much of the wine backlog had been allowed off the Chinese docks, saying that was commercially sensitive information.