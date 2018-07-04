Australian leader calls on convicted archbishop to resign

Australia's prime minister has called on an Australian archbishop to resign after becoming the most senior Roman Catholic cleric to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse.

Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson was sentenced in a Newcastle court on Tuesday to 12 months in detention for failing to report to police the repeated abuse of two altar boys by a pedophile priest north of Sydney during the 1970s.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday he was surprised that Wilson had not resigned when he was convicted in May.

The Adelaide Archdiocese did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday

Wilson stood down from his position as archbishop days after he was convicted in May. He has not said whether he was considering an appeal.