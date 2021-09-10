Austria: man kept mother's body in basement to draw pension

Austrian police say a man hid his mother’s body in his basement for over a year in order to continue receiving her pension and nursing allowance

September 10, 2021, 8:31 AM
1 min read

BERLIN -- Austrian police say a man hid his mother's body in his basement for over a year in order to continue receiving her pension and nursing allowance.

Police in Tyrol province said Thursday that officers paid a visit to the man in the Innsbruck area last weekend because suspicions had arisen that his 89-year-old mother had died in June 2020.

They said in a statement that the 66-year old admitted in questioning to having kept her body in the basement after she died at home so that he could keep receiving her benefits. Investigations so far suggest that he took in a “mid-five-digit” sum of euros.

Authorities conducted an autopsy on his mother's body on Wednesday and found no evidence of foul play.

Top Stories

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

Sep 09, 6:23 PM

2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting

Sep 09, 8:49 PM

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

Sep 09, 1:28 PM

COVID-19 live updates: State breaks its daily death toll record

Sep 09, 7:30 PM

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

Sep 09, 6:23 PM

Top Stories

2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting

Sep 09, 8:49 PM

NASCAR's Black women pit crew members push for sport's diversity, inclusion

1 hour ago

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

Sep 09, 6:23 PM

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

White House outlines new 6-part plan to battle COVID-19 surge

Sep 09, 7:33 AM

Top Stories

2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting

Sep 09, 8:49 PM

NASCAR's Black women pit crew members push for sport's diversity, inclusion

1 hour ago

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

Sep 09, 6:23 PM

White House outlines new 6-part plan to battle COVID-19 surge

Sep 09, 7:33 AM

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

Top Stories

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

Sep 09, 6:23 PM

White House outlines new 6-part plan to battle COVID-19 surge

Sep 09, 7:33 AM

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

Texas governor facing backlash for abortion, rape comments

Sep 08, 3:52 PM

4 killed in random Florida shooting

Sep 09, 11:59 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events