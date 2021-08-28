Austria's Kurz reelected to lead conservative People's Party

Austria’s conservative People’s Party has voted overwhelmingly to reelect Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as its leader at a party gathering

August 28, 2021, 4:08 PM
2 min read

BERLIN -- Austria’s conservative People’s Party, or OVP, voted overwhelmingly Saturday to reelect Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as its leader at a party gathering.

Kurz, 35, received the backing of 533 of 536 delegates, or 99.4%. He has led the party since 2017, and became the country’s youngest-ever chancellor later that year.

Addressing colleagues before the vote in St. Polten, Kurz spoke about a range of topics and policy priorities. He stressed the need to continue the country’s coronavirus vaccination campaign, and with regard to refugees from Afghanistan, said that Austria “shouldn't take in more people than we can integrate.”

Saturday's vote was a sign of the OVP’s confidence in Kurz, who has had a few difficult months politically. In May, he was put under investigation by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion that he made false statements to a parliamentary commission.

The hearings in question were to investigate the Ibiza affair, a scandal involving the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) leader Heinz-Christian Strache that triggered the collapse of Kurz’s previous governing coalition in 2019. Kurz has denied the allegations and resisted calls for his resignation.

He alluded to the situation in his speech, saying it had shown him the “dark side” of politics and admitting that there were days where he “questioned everything.” Still, he added, he has grown in response.

“The experience has actually made me even more resilient,” he said Saturday. “It has made me stronger, and it has made me more determined.”

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

On Location: August 27, 2021

Aug 27, 4:26 PM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Afghanistan updates: US kills 2 ‘high-profile ISIS targets’ in unmanned airstrike

43 minutes ago

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Aug 27, 10:45 PM

Top Stories

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Remembering US service members killed in Kabul attack

Aug 27, 9:47 PM

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Aug 27, 10:45 PM

New Orleans orders evacuations as Hurricane Ida closes in: Latest forecast

4 hours ago

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Remembering US service members killed in Kabul attack

Aug 27, 9:47 PM

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Aug 27, 10:45 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Remembering US service members killed in Kabul attack

Aug 27, 9:47 PM

President Biden addresses deadly attack in Kabul

Aug 26, 6:31 PM

What we know about US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Aug 27, 10:45 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events