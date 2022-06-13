Authorities say 55 people have been killed in northern Burkina Faso in a suspected Islamic extremist attack

Authorities say 55 people have been killed in northern Burkina Faso in a suspected Islamic extremist attack

ByThe Associated Press
June 13, 2022, 1:40 PM

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso -- Authorities say 55 people have been killed in northern Burkina Faso in a suspected Islamic extremist attack.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events