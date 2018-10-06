Authorities present Pakistani opposition leader before judge

Pakistan's anti-graft body has presented the country's opposition leader, Shahbaz Sharif, before a judge after it arrested him over links to a multi-million dollar housing scam.

The National Accountability Bureau will seek permission from the judge to hold Sharif for two weeks for questioning.

Saturday's development came a day after authorities arrested Sharif in the city of Lahore.

Sharif is opposition leader in the lower house of parliament.

He is accused of abuse of power during his tenure as the chief minister of Punjab from 2013 to 2018 by influencing authorities to award contracts for a housing program to a company with which he had political connections.

Sharif is the younger brother of former premier Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified from his position in 2017 over corruption charges.