Autopsy: Pilot in fatal copter crash had fentanyl in system

An autopsy shows a pilot had a low concentration of fentanyl in his system when his helicopter crashed in New Mexico, killing him and four others, including key Zimbabwean opposition leader Roy Bennett.

State medical investigators released autopsies Friday for pilot Jamie Coleman Dodd, co-pilot Paul Cobb and wealthy businessman Charles Burnett III — all killed in the January crash near Raton.

Bennett's wife, Heather, also was killed.

The autopsy didn't say whether Dodd may have been taking fentanyl for health reasons. Prior reports have not indicated that drugs were a cause of the crash.

The released autopsies show all three men died of blunt force trauma. Burns also were a cause of death for Burnett.

The autopsies determined that Cobb had no drugs in his system, while Burnett had alcohol, amphetamine and oxycodone present in his.

