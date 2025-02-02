Baghdad's newly opened skate park offers safe space Iraqi youth have longed for

Car bombs and militant attacks no longer a daily concern in the streets of Baghdad, many young Iraqis say their opportunities remain limited

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press and STELLA MARTANY Associated Press

BAGHDAD -- Car bombs and militant attacks are no longer a daily concern in the streets of Baghdad as they were in the chaotic years after the fall of Saddam Hussein, or at the height of the battle to push back the Islamic State group.

But while violence has decreased, many young Iraqis say their opportunities remain limited.

Baghdad, a city of nearly 9 million, has seen some efforts to restore public parks and cultural spaces, but urban planning has largely overlooked youth-focused projects.

That may be starting to change.

The capital inaugurated its first skate park this weekend at a ceremony attended by foreign diplomats, sports officials and young athletes, in what many hope will be the beginning of a drive to build more spaces for recreation and creative expression.

“I have been waiting for this moment for five years,” said Mohammed Al-Qadi, 19, one of the park’s first visitors on Saturday.

Al-Qadi, like many skateboarders in Baghdad, used to practice in public spaces such as Al-Zawraa Park and Abu Nawas Street, where skaters were often chased off by authorities, risked colliding with cars and faced safety risks due to uneven terrain and lack of designated areas.

“Before, we were often forced to move or got injured because there were no proper places for us,” he said. “Now, we have a safe space, and I hope this is just the beginning.”

The facility, located within the Ministry of Youth and Sports complex near Al-Shaab International Stadium, was completed in three weeks with support from the German and French embassies.

The project underscores growing international interest in developing Iraq’s sports infrastructure, particularly for activities beyond the country’s traditional focus on soccer.

Al-Qadi and other enthusiasts are now pushing for the formation of a national skating federation that could pave the way for participation in international competitions, including the Olympics.

“We have 25 male and female skaters now, but with this park, that number will definitely grow,” Al-Qadi said.

The skate park also sparked enthusiasm among female skaters, despite lingering societal resistance to girls participating in the sport seen as rough and sometimes dangerous.

“I hope to compete internationally now that we finally have a place to train,” said Rusul Azim, 23, who attended the opening in sportswear and a hijab.

Skating remains far less popular in Iraq than soccer and other mainstream sports, but Azim said she believes the new facility will encourage more young people — especially women — to take up the activity.

Zainab Nabil, 27, also came to the opening of the park despite the fact that her family disapproves of her skating.

“I am here to show that women belong in this sport too,” she said, adding, “I hope there will be separate days for women and men, so more girls feel comfortable joining.”

For now, the skate park stands as a small but significant step toward providing Iraq’s youth with a place of their own. Many hope it will be the first of many.

“We need more places like this — safe spaces where young people can be active, express themselves, and dream of something bigger,” Al-Qadi said.

Martany reported from Irbil, Iraq.