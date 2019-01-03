Bail sought for ex-Marine held in Moscow for alleged spying

A Russian lawyer representing a former U.S. Marine who was detained in Moscow for alleged spying says his client is enduring custody well but he is trying to get him freed.

Paul Whelan, a 48-year-old corporate security director from the Detroit area, was arrested Friday on espionage charges. The Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, hasn't given details of what led to the charges.

State news agency RIA-Novosti quoted defense lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov on Thursday as saying he applied for Whelan to be released on bail set at an amount to be determined later.

Zherebenkov says Whelan is behaving "constructively and correctly" in custody.

The lawyer said of his American client's mood: "There is no depression."

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. met with Whelan at Moscow's Lefortovo Prison on Wednesday.