Baltics expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Prague

VILNIUS, Lithuania -- The three Baltic countries on Friday ordered the expulsion of a total of four Russian diplomats as an act of solidarity with the Czech Republic, where scores of diplomats have been expelled since Saturday over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion in 2014.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said two embassy staff had been declared persona non grata “because they had carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.” They were given seven days to leave Lithuania.

On Thursday, the Czech Republic ordered 63 more Russian diplomats to leave the country after previously expelling 18 whom it had identified as spies in a case related to the huge blast.

Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia — all former Soviet republics — broke away from the Soviet Union three decades ago and joined NATO and the EU in 2004. They are among the Kremlin’s harshest critics.