Bangladesh court accepts murder charges for 2016 attack

A special tribunal has accepted murder and other charges against eight suspected Islamic militants involving a grisly attack on a restaurant two years ago in Bangladesh's capital.

Twenty hostages, including 17 foreigners, were killed after five militants attacked the Holey Artisan Bakery in 2016. The five militants were killed by security officials inside the cafe during a 12-hour standoff.

Judge Mujibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka accepted the charges on Wednesday and set the next hearing for Aug. 16. Six of the accused are behind bars, while two are fugitives who face arrest warrants.

The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack, but authorities said IS has no existence in the country and instead blamed the domestic group Jumatual Mujahedeen Bangladesh.