Bangladesh opposition demands chief election official quit

Officials and news reports say Bangladesh's main opposition alliance has demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner, accusing him of bias, ahead of Sunday's national elections while violence worsens across the country.

Opposition spokesman Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Tuesday night that they demanded the resignation of K.M.Nurul Huda as they did not expect a free and fair election under him. He urged the country's figurehead president to appoint a neutral person instead.

Official and media tallies say more than 100 people, mostly from the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, were injured in political violence Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is seeking to return to power for a third consecutive time amid opposition allegations that the elections could be rigged.