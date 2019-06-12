Battle over Brexit resumes in UK House of Commons

Britain's Parliament is resuming its battle over Brexit, with an attempt by opposition lawmakers to stop the U.K. leaving the European Union without a divorce deal.

The Conservative Party is holding a contest to replace Theresa May as party leader and prime minister. Some of the leading contenders, including front-runner Boris Johnson, vow they will take the country out of the EU as scheduled on Oct. 31, with or without an agreement on the terms.

Most economists say a "no-deal" Brexit would plunge the country into recession.

Opposition legislators fear a pro-Brexit prime minister could suspend Parliament to force a no-deal exit. On Wednesday, lawmakers will vote on a motion setting aside a day later this month for the House of Commons to pass legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit.