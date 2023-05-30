Beijing says no meeting between US, Chinese defense chiefs at Singapore gathering

A vendor sets up foods and beverages at a booth displaying planets shaped of China and American flags during a Spring Carnival in Beijing on May 13, 2023. Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday, May 16 said the sentencing on spying charges of a U.S. citizen in China, who was also a permanent resident of the semi-autonomous city, illustrated that the territory should "stay vigilant to national security risks hidden in society." (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING -- Prospects for a renewed high-level military dialogue between China and the U.S. remain dim, with Beijing saying their defense chiefs will not hold a bilateral meeting while both are attending a weekend security conference in Singapore.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday blamed the U.S., saying Washington should “earnestly respect China’s sovereignty and security interests and concerns, immediately correct the wrongdoing, show sincerity, and create the necessary atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication between the two militaries.”

Mao gave no details, but tensions between the sides have spiked over Washington’s military support and sales of defensive weapons to self-governing Taiwan, China’s assertions of sovereignty to the contested South China Sea and its flying of a suspected spy balloon over the U.S.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to address the Shangri-La Dialogue on Saturday, while Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu will speak at the gathering on Sunday.

Austin met privately with Li's predecessor, Wei Fenghe, at last year's Shangri-La Dialogue, which appeared to do little to smooth relations between the sides. In his address to the forum, Wei accused the U.S. of seeking to contain China's development and threatening to assert its claim to Taiwan by military force.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting of large economies in November in Indonesia, but contacts have proceeded only sporadically since then, with only side meetings on neutral territory.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to Beijing in February after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had crossed the United States. He later met with the Communist Party's senior foreign affairs adviser Wang Yi in Austria.

China refused to take a phone call from Austin to discuss the balloon issue, the Pentagon said. Always beset by mistrust and accusations, communications on the military level have yet to show signs of improvement.

Beijing also was angered by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s April stopover in the U.S. that included an encounter with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. China's People's Liberation Army holds military exercises and sends fighter jets, drones and ships near the island to advertise its threat to attack and wear down Taiwan's defenses.

China also protests movements of U.S. Navy ships and aircraft through the Taiwan Strait and close to Chinese-held islands in the South China Sea, dispatching its own ships and planes and raising the possibility of confrontations or collisions.