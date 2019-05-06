Berlusconi leaves Italian hospital, to campaign for EU vote

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has left a Milan hospital, six days after intestinal surgery, vowing to keep running for the European Parliament.

The 82-year-old Berlusconi told reporters Monday he feared he had reached the "end of the line. Instead, I made a formidable comeback." Doctors said the media mogul had suffered an intestinal blockage.

Berlusconi said he'd rest up a while and won't lead election rallies but will campaign on TV, radio and other media. He's running for Forza Italia, the party he founded a quarter-century ago.

He blasted Italy's populist government, saying its coalition partners "can only do one thing, squabble." Berlusconi hopes Forza Italia will be a linchpin of a majority center-right alliance in the European Parliament to keep nationalist forces at bay.