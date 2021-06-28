Big fire breaks out near London's Elephant & Castle station

A fire has broken out near the London train station of Elephant and Castle, sending huge plumes of black smoke over central London

LONDON -- A big fire has broken out near the central London train station of Elephant and Castle, sending huge plumes of black smoke over the capital.

The fire brigade said three commercial units below the railway arches are completely on fire and four cars and a telephone box near the station were also alight.

It also urged people to avoid the area and to close all doors and windows.

Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains that connects south London and north London.

No further details were immediately available.