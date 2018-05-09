Blast kills 2 paramilitary soldiers in India's northeast

Police say a homemade bomb has exploded in India's remote northeast, killing two paramilitary soldiers and wounding two civilians.

Police officer K. Meghachandra says the explosion occurred Wednesday at a paramilitary post near the residence of the top elected official in Manipur state, but it was unclear whether he was the target.

The northeast region is home to dozens of separatist groups that accuse the government of exploiting the area's natural resources while doing little for the indigenous people. They often target government forces.

Meghachandra said a grenade attack Tuesday night outside the office of the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force, in the state capital, Imphal, injured one soldier.

No one has claimed responsibility for the blasts.