Blaze destroys or damages 200-plus homes on Honduran island

A blaze has ripped through a small, densely populated cay along a Honduran island, destroying or damaging more than 200 homes and sending hundreds of people fleeing by sea

MEXICO CITY -- A blaze ripped through a small, densely populated cay along a Honduran island, destroying or damaging more than 200 homes and sending hundreds of people fleeing by sea, according to national rescue authorities.

The national Permanent Emergency Commission said Sunday it was analyzing the extent of the damage from the blaze a day earlier on Bonacca Cay, just off the Bay Island of Guanaja.

But commission chief Max Gonzales said the fire had completely destroyed 90 homes and damaged 136. There were no reports of deaths and only three reported serious injuries, however

Video images on social media showed huge flames and a dense cloud of smoke rising from the Atlantic island of some 5,700 people, which is a tourist attraction as well as a fishing town.

The government said it dumped hundreds of loads of water onto the blaze from the air.

President Juan Orlando Hernández said the government was sending aid to the island, which is east of the larger island of Roatan off Honduras' northern coast..