Ex-boarding school teacher pleads not guilty to rape charges

MILTON, Mass. — Jun 27, 2018, 5:51 PM ET
Former Milton Academy teacher Reynold Buono, 72, is escorted into Norfolk County Superior Court, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Dedham, Mass. Prosecutors say Buono was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of rape of a child and three counts of rape of aThe Associated Press
Former Milton Academy teacher Reynold Buono, 72, is escorted into Norfolk County Superior Court, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Dedham, Mass. Prosecutors say Buono was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force involving one student. The a onetime Massachusetts boarding school teacher who returned to the U.S. from Thailand, pleaded not guilty. (Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

A onetime Massachusetts boarding school teacher returned to the U.S. from Thailand has pleaded not guilty to child rape charges.

The Norfolk District Attorney's office says 72-year-old Reynold Buono left Milton Academy in 1987 and had been living in southeast Asia for a number of years.

Prosecutors say Buono was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force involving one student. He was named in sealed indictments last year.

Milton Academy said in February 2017 that independent investigators had determined Buono molested at least a dozen male students. He headed the school's theater program for more than a decade.

An attorney for Buono rejected the findings of the investigation at the time. Buono has opted to postpone bail argument until July 18. He is ordered held without bail until then.

Comments