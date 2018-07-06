Boat that ferried passengers to Boblo Island catches fire

Police and fire officials say it's doubtful that a boat that once carried passengers to an island amusement park in the Detroit River can be salvaged after the vessel caught fire at a marina.

The blaze aboard the SS Ste. Claire was under investigation Friday after the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. northeast of downtown Detroit.

The Ste. Claire is one of two steamships that traveled for decades between Detroit and Boblo Island in Canada, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away. The amusement park closed in 1993.

The Ste. Claire and SS Columbia made their last runs in 1991. They were designated National Historic Landmarks in 1992.

The Columbia was moved by tugboat in 2014 to Toledo, Ohio, for repairs before heading on to New York state.