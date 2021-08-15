One more body recovered after helicopter crash in Russia

Emergency officials say rescuers have recovered one more body following a helicopter crash in Russia’s far eastern region of Kamchatka

August 15, 2021, 10:13 AM
1 min read

MOSCOW -- Rescuers on Sunday recovered one more body following a helicopter crash in Russia's far eastern region of Kamchatka, local emergency officials said. A total of four bodies, out of eight people missing, have been recovered.

The Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into Kurile Lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday. Eight people managed to escape the sinking aircraft and were rescued by rangers of the Kronotsky natural reserve, who rushed to the crash site on boats.

Three bodies were recovered on Saturday. Kamchatka's branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry said that the search operation was suspended after the fourth body was recovered on Sunday because of weather conditions.

Kamchatka, a pristine peninsula with numerous volcanoes, is known for its rugged beauty and rich wildlife. Kurile Lake is up to 316 meters (1,037 feet) deep and covers an area of 77 square kilometers (30 square miles).

Authorities have banned Vityaz-Aero, a local carrier that operated the crashed helicopter, from transporting passengers pending an investigation into a possible violation of flight safety rules. The company is the biggest of several local carriers which fly tourists to the Kronotsky reserve, a top tourist attraction that houses Russia’s only geyser basin.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban at presidential palace to negotiate transfer of power

2 hours ago

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Mom shot dead by toddler during Zoom call, police say

Aug 14, 6:04 PM

Florida mother fatally shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Aug 14, 5:26 PM

Top Stories

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Taliban enters Kabul, awaits 'peaceful transfer' of power

2 hours ago

By the Numbers: The US in Afghanistan

Aug 13, 8:22 PM

Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan's south, taking over 4 more cities

Aug 14, 8:15 AM

Afghanistan updates: Taliban nears capital as Biden sends more US troops

2 hours ago

Top Stories

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

By the Numbers: The US in Afghanistan

Aug 13, 8:22 PM

Taliban enters Kabul, awaits 'peaceful transfer' of power

2 hours ago

Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan's south, taking over 4 more cities

Aug 14, 8:15 AM

Most US troops deployed to Kabul will be in place by this weekend, Pentagon says

Aug 13, 3:34 PM

Top Stories

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Afghanistan updates: Taliban nears capital as Biden sends more US troops

2 hours ago

Earthquake in Haiti kills hundreds

Aug 14, 7:06 PM

Taliban enters Kabul, awaits 'peaceful transfer' of power

2 hours ago

By the Numbers: The US in Afghanistan

Aug 13, 8:22 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events