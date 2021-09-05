Body of US climber recovered from peak in Bolivia

The body of a U.S. man who died while climbing one of Bolivia’s highest peaks has arrived in the country’s capital after a two-day recovery effort

September 5, 2021, 3:12 PM
2 min read

LA PAZ, Bolivia -- The body of a U.S. man who died while climbing one of Bolivia's highest peaks arrived Sunday in the country's capital after a two-day recovery effort.

Rescue workers said Daniel Granberg, 24, died atop the Illimani mountain.

“We found Daniel lifeless, seated at the summit. His lungs did not hold out; he couldn't get up to continue," said Sergio Condori Vallejos, a mountain guide who works with Bolivian Andean Rescue and who led the recovery effort.

Condori said Granberg died at an altitude of 6,216 meters (20,391 feet) on the second day of a trek across the mountain, an iconic part of the view from Bolivia's capital, La Paz.

He was on the longest and most difficult trail across the mountain, which involved scaling at least two of its peaks.

His body was brought to a morgue at a hospital in La Paz, according to members of the local fire department.

Local officials said they did not know his hometown.

Granberg had arrived in Bolivia two months ago and had climbed several other peaks.

On his trip up Illimani, he was accompanied by two guides who sought help from rescuers, who needed two days to bring the body down the mountain.

“We found Daniel in a difficult place,” Condori said.

