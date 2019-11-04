Bolsonaro reaffirms Greek ship at fault for Brazil oil spill

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is sticking to the government's assertion that a Greek freighter caused an oil spill that has hit over 1,000 miles of coastline despite the company's denial of any leakage from its vessel.

Bolsonaro said in an interview with Record TV late Sunday that, "All signs point to this Greek cargo ship. All of them."

Shipowner Delta Tankers Ltd issued a statement earlier saying it found no evidence of leakage after reviewing the ship's cameras and sensors.

Bolsonaro also warned that so far only a small amount of what leaked has arrived. He says, "The worst is yet to come."

Oil has been washing up on Brazilian beaches for two months. Authorities say it's one of Brazil's worst-ever environmental disasters.