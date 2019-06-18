Bolsonaro suggests life imprisonment sentences in Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is suggesting that Brazil should consider allowing life prison sentences.

The far-right president made the comment in a tweet Tuesday that referred to a recent case in which a little boy was butchered by his mother and her partner.

Bolsonaro called it a "shocking" crime, then added: "It's one of many cruel crimes that happen in Brazil and make us think that unfortunately our constitution doesn't allow for life in prison."

The maximum prison sentence in Brazil is 30 years. Bolsonaro has long advocated for harsher punishments in Brazil's penal system.