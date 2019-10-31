Bolsonaro's son criticized after call for Brazil crackdown

A son of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro faces criticism after suggesting the government adopt dictatorship-era tactics if they are deemed necessary to control any street protests.

Lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro says protests and riots of the kind that have occurred in several other Latin American countries could be stopped if they ever happen in Brazil.

In comments broadcast Thursday on social media, the president's son recommended a decree similar to one issued in 1968 by Brazil's military dictatorship. The decree stripped opposition lawmakers of political rights and suspended some constitutional guarantees.

Eduardo Bolsonaro says the decree could be introduced "if the left radicalizes to that point."

Bolsonaro is the leader of his father's Social Liberal Party in Congress' lower house.

Some senior politicians and a Supreme Court justice denounced the comments.