Bombing inside Pakistani sweets shop kills 1, wounds 14

Pakistani officials say a bomb has exploded inside a sweets shop in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A bomb exploded inside a sweet shop in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least one person and wounding 14 others, officials said.

The bombing happened in the town of Kohlu in Baluchistan province, according to district administrator Qurban Ali. He said authorities transported the victims to a nearby hospital and police were investigating.

Provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Langu condemned the bombing and said he had ordered a probe into the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a long-running insurgency by Baluch secessionist groups that for decades have staged bombings and shooting attacks on civilians and security forces to press their demands for independence.

The Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group also have a presence in the province. Islamabad insists that Pakistani forces have quelled the insurgency in Baluchistan, but violence has continued there.