Brazil firefighters say divers found backpack, laptop in remote Amazon where Indigenous expert, journalist went missing

Brazil firefighters say divers found backpack, laptop in remote Amazon where Indigenous expert, journalist went missing

ByThe Associated Press
June 12, 2022, 7:17 PM

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil -- Brazil firefighters say divers found backpack, laptop in remote Amazon where Indigenous expert, journalist went missing.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events