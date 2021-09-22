Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil’s government says its health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday

September 22, 2021, 1:43 AM
1 min read

SAO PAULO -- Brazil's health minister tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Brazil's government said in a statement that Marcelo Quiroga was in good health and would remain in isolation in the United States. He got his first shot of coronavirus vaccine in January.

Other members of Brazil’s government in New York tested negative for the virus, the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro spoke at the General Assembly, flouting the requirement for all attendees to be vaccinated against the virus.

Ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus, Bolsonaro has said several times over the last week that he remains unvaccinated. He said getting a shot is a personal, medical decision.

Queiroga was photographed side by side with Bolsonaro on several occasions this week. Tuesday morning he tweeted a picture with first lady Michele Bolsonaro.

Queiroga had breakfast Monday with several employees of investment funds in New York.

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Search for Brian Laundrie resumes in 'gator and snake infested' swamp: Live updates

Sep 21, 2:02 PM

House votes to approve bill to avert government shutdown

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

2 hours ago

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

2 hours ago

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

Top Stories

Body found near Grand Teton confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide

Sep 21, 5:10 PM

Authorities raid Florida home of Brian Laundrie during manhunt

Sep 21, 7:24 AM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

2 hours ago

Jay-Z's Team Roc suing police department for allegedly covering up misconduct

Sep 20, 8:55 PM

Body found in search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito

Sep 19, 8:51 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events