Brazilian president undergoing tests at military hospital

BRASILIA, Brazil -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a hospital in the capital to undergo tests for a possible intestinal obstruction.

The institutional security minister, Gen. Augusto Heleno, confirmed to The Associated Press late Monday that Bolsonaro was at an army hospital in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro has been in and out of hospitals since an attacker stabbed him in the abdomen during a campaign event before the 2018 elections. He has undergone seven surgeries since he became president in 2019.

Brazilian media said the president had felt discomfort since lunchtime.