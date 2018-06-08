Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno dies after cancer battle

Hospital officials say that Brazilian tennis great Maria Bueno had died after a battle with mouth cancer. She was 78.

The hospital said in a statement that it would not release any more details on the passing of Bueno out of respect for her family.

Bueno won three Wimbledon singles titles and four at the U.S. Open in the 1950s and 1960s. Nicknamed "The Tennis Ballerina" because of her graceful style, Bueno was a former top-ranked player who spent most of her career on the court before the professional era.

She won 19 Grand Slam titles overall, seven in singles, 11 in doubles and one in mixed doubles, between 1959 and 1966. She also reached the singles final at both the Australian Open and the French Open.