Bridge collapse causes train to derail in Russia, killing at least 3

MOSCOW -- A passenger train derailed in western Russia late Saturday after a bridge collapsed because of what local officials described as “illegal interference.” Officials said at least three people were killed and 28 injured.

The bridge in Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, was damaged “as a result of illegal interference in transport operations,” Moscow Railways said in a statement, without elaborating.

Bryansk regional Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said, “Emergency services and government officials are working at the scene. "Everything is being done to provide all necessary assistance to the victims.”