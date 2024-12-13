As the year draws to a close, a remarkable initiative involving “superheroes” clad in unique costumes brings unexpected joy — not only to the sick children but also, perhaps even more deeply, to their parents

Bringing hope and joy: superheroes for children with cancer in Kosovo

By FLORENT BAJRAMI Associated Press and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- Superheroes like Superman, Spiderman, Batman, Super Mario, Superwoman, Captain America, Bumble Bees and the Flash became a powerful symbol of renewal to children on Friday who are battling grave cancer illnesses in Kosovo.

As the year draws to a close, many families eagerly anticipate the joy and togetherness of New Year’s festivities. Yet, for seven children, part of the 49 cancer patients admitted this year, battling leukemia and other types of cancer in a hospital ward in the capital Pristina, this season comes with uncertainty, fear, and hardship.

However, a remarkable initiative involving “superheroes” clad in unique costumes brought unexpected joy — not only to the children but also, perhaps even more deeply, to their parents.

“That is a very nice initiative which enjoys us so much,” said mother Blerta Sahiti.

The hospital setting, often associated with clinical sterility and emotional struggles, transformed into a place of wonder and laughter when volunteers dressed as beloved superheroes climbed down in ropes to take gifts to the children.

Their mission was simple: to bring joy, hope, and a moment of respite to the children and their families.

“The children love such personalities. They dream of them every day,” said Rufadie Macastena Maxhuni, a doctor at the ward. “That is such a great joy.”

Each superhero wore distinct costumes, adding a personalized touch to their appearances. They were not just characters from comic books but symbols of courage, strength, and resilience — the very traits these young fighters exhibit every day.

“You can hardly describe with words these special special feeling (we receive),” said Berat Kajtazi, who has played Captain America in the last four years.

For the children, the arrival of these heroes meant stepping into a world beyond IV drips, chemotherapy sessions, and endless tests. Their faces lit up with delight as they received thoughtfully chosen gifts and shared hugs with their favorite characters.

—-

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania