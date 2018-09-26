Britain, Ecuador seeking an end to the Assange standoff

Ecuador's president says his country and the United Kingdom are working on a legal solution for Julian Assange that would allow the Wikileaks founder to leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in "the medium term."

President Lenin Moreno told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Assange's lawyers are aware of the negotiations. He declined to provide more details because of the sensitivity of the case.

Assange has been holed up in the embassy for more than six years. The famous whistleblower and computer engineer faces an arrest warrant in the U.K. and fears he could be extradited to the U.S., where high-level officials have spoken about prosecuting him for stealing classified information.

Moreno says his country will seek to protect Assange's rights.