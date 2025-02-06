Britain revokes accreditation of Russian diplomat in tit-for-tat expulsion

Britain’s government has evoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow expelled a British official last year on spying allegations

LONDON -- Britain's government revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat on Thursday in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow expelled a British official last year on spying allegations.

Officials summoned Russian Ambassador Andrey Kelin to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to inform him of the decision.

“This is in response to Russia’s unprovoked and baseless decision to strip the accreditation of a British diplomat in Moscow in November,'' the Foreign Office said. “The UK will not stand for intimidation of our staff in this way and so we are taking reciprocal action.''

The government said that any further action taken by Russia would be considered an escalation and that Britain would respond accordingly.

Russian authorities last year ordered a British diplomat to leave the country on allegations of spying.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the top domestic security and counterintelligence agency, alleged that he had worked for British intelligence under diplomatic cover, replacing one of the six British diplomats who were expelled from Russia in August. Moscow accused them of spying, allegations rejected by the U.K.

Russia and NATO allies have carried out multiple rounds of mutual expulsions. Diplomatic relations have sunk to the lowest levels since the Cold War after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.