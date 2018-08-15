British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires

The Canadian province of British Columbia has declared a state of emergency due to hundreds of wildfires burning across the Pacific Coast province.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says Wednesday's declaration applies to the entire province and ensures federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a coordinated manner.

The province says 566 wildfires were burning across British Columbia on Tuesday, with evacuation orders covering more than 1,500 properties and affecting about 3,000 people.

The wildfire service says more than 1,800 wildfires have been recorded since the season began on April 1, charring nearly 3,800 square kilometers (1,467 square miles) of timber and bush. The federal government has approved the deployment of about 200 members of the armed forces to help with firefighting efforts.